Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Yonge and Church streets.
The call came at around 6:40 p.m., officials said.
Read more: Male taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: police
Read More
Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
According to police, a man was located with injuries. Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Trending Now
Police said lane closures are in place.
Comments