Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Yonge and Church streets.

The call came at around 6:40 p.m., officials said.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to police, a man was located with injuries. Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said lane closures are in place.

COLLISION:

Yonge St & Church St

– reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver

– police o/s

– officers located a man with injuries

– @TorontoMedics o/s – taking patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

– road/lane closures in the immediate area

– expect delays#GO2071625

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2022