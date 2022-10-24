Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 7:39 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Yonge and Church streets.

The call came at around 6:40 p.m., officials said.

Read more: Male taken to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto: police

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to police, a man was located with injuries. Toronto paramedics told Global News the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Trending Now

Police said lane closures are in place.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceCollisionTPSPedestrian StruckYonge StreetToronto Pedestrian StruckChurch Streetpedestrian struck toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers