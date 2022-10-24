Police search for suspects after bear spray, firearm incident at Saskatoon school

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are searching for those responsible for an incident involving bear spray and a firearm at a high school in the city.

Saskatoon police were called to a city school where the incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“It was reported that bear spray had been deployed and one suspect was in possession of a firearm before they fled the scene,” Saskatoon police said in a release. “A male victim suffered from the effects of the spray.”

Police tell motorists and residents in the area to expect an increased police presence in the area as the search continues. Police said there is no risk to public safety.

