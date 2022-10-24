Menu

Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry summons Premier Doug Ford to testify

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 2:27 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media after attending the opening of the Kubota's new Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility in Pickering, Ont. on Wednesday October 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media after attending the opening of the Kubota's new Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility in Pickering, Ont. on Wednesday October 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act, after they declined to voluntarily appear.

Lawyers for the Public Order Emergency Commission say they asked Ford and Jones to sit down for an interview on Sept. 19, but the pair refused several requests.

Read more: ‘Unlawful’ activity part of what made ‘Freedom Convoy’ unmanageable: interim chief

The commission has also invited both to appear as witnesses, but last week Ford told reporters he hadn’t been asked.

According to a letter sent by commission lawyers today, they believe Ford and Jones have evidence that would be relevant to the inquiry’s mandate.

The commission has the authority to summon witnesses to testify.

The public inquiry, which began earlier this month, is tasked with investigating the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in February as the “Freedom Convoy” paralyzed the national capital’s downtown core.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

