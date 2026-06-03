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Canada

Body of missing rafter recovered from Lake Huron almost 2 weeks later

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 3:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Water safety tips for summer weather'
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A body recovered from Lake Huron has been identified as a 22-year-old from Nepal who went missing following a rafting incident nearly two weeks ago, OPP say.

First responders were called to Pinery Provincial Park on May 18 following reports of a water emergency involving a raft carrying five people.

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Four people involved were able to safely get to shore and were uninjured, OPP said at the time. The fifth person was unaccounted for.

OPP say aviation services and underwater search and recovery aided in a coordinated search effort in the area.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on May 29, OPP and fire and emergency services responded to a report of a deceased person located in Lake Huron along the shoreline in the Municipality of Lambton Shores.

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The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service assisted in the investigation and identified the deceased person as a 22-year-old from Nepal.

OPP confirmed it is the same person who went missing following the rafting incident.

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