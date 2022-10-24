Menu

Canada

Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2022 6:47 am
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry centres on failures of Ottawa police as 1st week of testimony wraps'
Emergencies Act inquiry centres on failures of Ottawa police as 1st week of testimony wraps
WATCH: Emergencies Act inquiry centres on failures of Ottawa police as 1st week of testimony wraps

The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings Monday, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.

Bell is a veteran of the force, and was deputy chief when the “Freedom Convoy” protests swept Ottawa in late January.

Read more: Emergencies Act inquiry: Tensions flare as focus narrows on requests for officers

He has been the city’s interim chief ever since Peter Sloly resigned in mid-February.

Bell previously said he did not ask the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Sloly is also expected to testify this week before the commission, which is looking into whether Ottawa was justified in invoking the act.

Last week, Ottawa’s police services board announced they had selected a new chief of police who will start Nov. 17, despite the city council election taking place today.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: OPP says members were concerned about lack of autonomy'
Emergencies Act inquiry: OPP says members were concerned about lack of autonomy
freedom convoy 2022Emergencies ActOttawa protestsPeter SlolyEmergencies Act inquiryOttawa Police Chiefconvoy to ottawa 2022Steve Bellfreedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency CommissionConvoy police responseEmergencies Act inquiry latest
© 2022 The Canadian Press

