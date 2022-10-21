Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario police officials to continue testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2022 6:31 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa police testify Emergencies Act was ‘useful but not necessary’ to end convoy protests'
Ottawa police testify Emergencies Act was ‘useful but not necessary’ to end convoy protests
WATCH: Ottawa police testify Emergencies Act was 'useful but not necessary' to end convoy protests

A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to be cross-examined Friday morning at the federal government’s inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

Supt. Craig Abrams told the commission yesterday that his officers saw dysfunction in the ranks of the Ottawa Police Service even from the early days of the protest.

Read more: Police infighting during convoy protests centered on negotiations versus action: official

He said Ottawa police failed to come up with an operational plan and were not properly deploying OPP officers sent to Ottawa to help patrol the “Freedom Convoy” protests in February.

Trending Now

Carson Pardy, another member of the OPP, is expected to testify this afternoon.

Senior police and City of Ottawa officials have painted a picture of disorganization between police forces and levels of government in the response to the mass demonstrations.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquiry’s ultimate goal is to examine the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act three weeks into the crisis, and report on whether the unprecedented move was warranted.

Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry: Ottawa’s deputy police chief details ‘worst day of career’ during convoy protests'
Emergencies Act inquiry: Ottawa’s deputy police chief details ‘worst day of career’ during convoy protests
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFreedom ConvoyOttawa Police ServiceEmergencies ActEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to ottawa 2022freedom convoy protestsEmergencies Act inquiry latestConvoy police response
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers