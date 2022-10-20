Menu

Canada

Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from police officials about convoy protests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2022 6:23 am
Emergencies Act inquiry: 'Tension' between police, oversight board over lack of plan
Officials from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify about their challenges overcoming the “Freedom Convoy” protests Thursday at an inquiry investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

Acting deputy Ottawa police chief Patricia Ferguson, who led the city’s law enforcement operation during the demonstration, and OPP Supt. Craig Abrams are slated to appear.

Read more: Emergencies Act inquiry: ‘Tension’ between police, oversight board over lack of plan

Ferguson is expected to tell the commission about challenges and internal disputes within the police service during the convoy, and how policing efforts were impacted as a result.

And it is anticipated that Abrams will provide a candid view of policing operations during the protests, and some insight into how the different police forces were interacting with one another.

Trending Now
'It was lawlessness': Ottawa mayor takes aim at security officials in Emergencies Act inquiry

Documents filed with the inquiry show that police intelligence reports warned the protesters were prepared to stay for a “long time” after their arrival in the capital Jan. 28.

The federal Liberals declared an emergency under the act on Feb. 14, granting police extraordinary temporary powers in an attempt to clear the protesters occupying downtown streets outside Parliament Hill.

Freedom ConvoyOttawa Police Servicefreedom convoy 2022Emergencies Actconvoy to OttawaEmergencies Act inquiryConvoy police responseEmergencies Act inquiry latestEmergencies Act Ottawa police
© 2022 The Canadian Press

