Youth in custody after home invasion, robbery attempt: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police Service were called to the 400 block of Stella Avenue Friday after receiving a report of a home invasion involving a firearm.

Officers learned that a male entered the home of two women whom he had previously met, assaulting them while six children slept, and demanded money. The victims believed the suspect had a firearm concealed in his waistband, and told police he threatened to kill everyone in the household.

Following the assault, the suspect ordered a taxi, and forced one of the victims to go with him to a bank located in the 200 block of Portage Avenue. When the victim failed to withdraw money, the suspect took her bank card and fled on foot, while the woman ran to safety.

Story continues below advertisement

General Patrol members found the suspect walking near Notre Dame Avenue and Hargrave Street where he was taken into custody. No firearm was recovered.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with a number of offences including:

Armed Robbery using a Firearm

Break, Enter with Intent – Dwelling House

Kidnapping

Two charges of Assault

Eight charges of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Mischief Under $5,000

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and the suspect remains in custody.