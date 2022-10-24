Menu

Politics

Vancouver police to take part in apology ceremony for Indigenous man and his granddaughter

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Heiltsuk man and granddaughter reach historic agreement with Vancouver Police Board'
Heiltsuk man and granddaughter reach historic agreement with Vancouver Police Board
WATCH: The settlement is being described as historic. Three years after they were wrongfully handcuffed outside a Vancouver bank, a Heiltsuk Nation man and his teenaged granddaughter reached an agreement with the Vancouver Police Board – Sep 28, 2022

There are concerns Monday that two Vancouver police officers who were disciplined for wrongfully handcuffing a Heiltsuk grandfather and his granddaughter may not be attending an apology ceremony for the incident.

Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter Tori-Anne reached a settlement with Vancouver police after their improper arrest outside a bank in Vancouver in 2019.

A Bank of Montreal employee called police under the mistaken assumption that Johnson and his then-12-year-old granddaughter’s Indian status cards were fake.

The apology is part of the settlement agreement arising from a human rights complaint.

Read more: First Nations man, granddaughter handcuffed at bank in 2019, make ground-breaking agreement with VPD

However the Heiltsuk Nation, in Bella Bella on B.C.’s central coast, said the names of the two arresting officers, Const. Canon Wong and Const. Mitchell Tong, are not on the flight list.

It said that the traditional ceremony cannot be carried out unless those who caused them harm are present.

Click to play video: '‘What happened to me and my grandfather traumatized me’: First Nations teen speaks about bank incident'
‘What happened to me and my grandfather traumatized me’: First Nations teen speaks about bank incident

The Nation also said the potential absence of the constables is a “symptom of the larger systemic failure to acknowledge and take responsibility for systemic racism in policing.”

The apology ceremony is set to get underway at 5 p.m.

Global News has reached out to both the Vancouver Police Department and its board for comment.

