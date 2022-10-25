Global News Projects Russ Wyatt as Transcona councillor

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is projecting Russ Wyatt as the councillor for the Transcona ward.

Wyatt is projected to win his seat back from incumbent Shawn Nason.

He was Transcona’s councillor for 16 years before he took a break from politics to deal with his mental health and addiction.

He is a single father of a 15-year-old son named Thomas.

Russ believed his people-first approach will ensure he is aware of the issues to bring solutions to the residents of the Transcona Ward, according to his website.

Part of his vision included establishing a permanent farmer’s market and moving forward with the East of the Red Rec Plex, a project he said was shelved the last term.

Nason won his seat four years ago with 5,247 votes. He had seven challengers and gained about 36.97 per cent of the votes.

Nason has said he’s proud of what he’s achieved at city hall including building a playground all at a time when the city faced challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another familiar candidate vying for the seat is Steven Lipischak, he ran against Nason four years ago and got 2,004 votes giving him a percentage of 14.12.

He has said it is time for a change and planned on improving infrastructure and transit and tackling crime and homelessness.

Lipischak has said he brings years of business experience and has knowledge and experience in dealing with many different personalities and egos to work together and get the job done in a way and manner that benefits all.

The last candidate throwing his hat into the ring is Wally Welechenko.

He said he got into politics because he cares about what happens, he said being a councillor is more than just fixing a pothole it’s about life, learning, listening, watching and doing.

The issues at the top of his mind were neighbourhood crime, better allocation of funds and better traffic flow.