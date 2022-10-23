2 injured in early morning shooting: London, Ont. police

London, Ont., police say they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.
Officials say around 1:30 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting in the area of Clarence and Dundas streets.
Officers went to the area and spoke with witnesses, but didn’t find any victims.
Police say they were later notified of two people who went to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
