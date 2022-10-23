People of interest detained and released after potential explosive device at Toronto airport destroyed

Send this page to someone via email

The two people detained after a suspicious package was found — and destroyed in a controlled explosion — at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport have been released without charge, police say.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call for a suspicious package at Toronto’s island airport ferry terminal in the downtown just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The force’s emergency disposal unit was called to the scene to investigate, and roads were closed to the public throughout the area. Billy Bishop Airport and the surrounding buildings were evacuated by police.

Police had said buses were brought in for evacuees in the area.

“We ended up pulling the fire alarms in all the nearby buildings to get people to leave,” Const. Laura Brabant said in an emailed statement.

Passengers inside the airport reported seeing six heavily-armed police officers in tactical gear come into the terminal and head toward an upper floor, away from crowds gathered near the exits.

Police said that initial tests led officers to believe the package “may be an explosive device.”

Police found two people and detained them.

However, following an “extensive investigation,” police released the two people of interest without laying any charges.

“Police are confident this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety,” Toronto police said on Sunday.

Flights at the airport have since resumed.

— With files from Global News’ Irelyne Lavery and The Canadian Press