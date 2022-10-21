Three men charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting at University Golf Club

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Vishal Walia at the UBC Golf Club on Oct. 17.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said at approximately 9:49 a.m., the University RCMP detachment responded to reports of shots fired at the golf club.

They found Walia suffering from gunshot wounds and, despite life-saving efforts, the 38-year-old died at the scene.

At 10:02 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported nearby, in the 4000-block of West 20th Avenue in Vancouver, Pierotti said.

At 10:15 a.m. the three men were arrested in Richmond after colliding with a police vehicle from the B.C. Highway Patrol and a commercial vehicle.

Balraj Basra, 22, Iqbal Kang, 21, and Deandre Baptiste, 18 have all now been charged with murder in the case.

All three have remained in police custody since their arrest on Monday.

“The message to the public should be clear: this was another brazen daylight shooting, which IHIT was worked diligently and effectively to bring the charges,” Pierotti said.

The motive in the killing remains unclear, though the victim was a one-time UN Gang affiliate.