Crime

Three men charged with 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting at University Golf Club

By Amy Judd & Simon Little Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 9:26 pm
Arrests and charges laid in murder at UBC Golf Course
IHIT announced on Friday that arrests and charges have now been laid in connection with Monday’s shooting near the UBC golf course. Jordan Armstrong has the details.

Three people have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Vishal Walia at the UBC Golf Club on Oct. 17.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said at approximately 9:49 a.m., the University RCMP detachment responded to reports of shots fired at the golf club.

They found Walia suffering from gunshot wounds and, despite life-saving efforts, the 38-year-old died at the scene.

Global News helicopter captures aftermath of UBC Golf Course shooting

At 10:02 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported nearby, in the 4000-block of West 20th Avenue in Vancouver, Pierotti said.

At 10:15 a.m. the three men were arrested in Richmond after colliding with a police vehicle from the B.C. Highway Patrol and a commercial vehicle.

Read more: Collision between B.C. Highway Patrol and Vancouver arson suspects in Richmond

Balraj Basra, 22, Iqbal Kang, 21, and Deandre Baptiste, 18 have all now been charged with murder in the case.

All three have remained in police custody since their arrest on Monday.

“The message to the public should be clear: this was another brazen daylight shooting, which IHIT was worked diligently and effectively to bring the charges,” Pierotti said.

The motive in the killing remains unclear, though the victim was a one-time UN Gang affiliate.

