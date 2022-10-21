Police investigating theft of 45 competition pigeons from south Edmonton backyard

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for tips after a man was caught on security footage stealing 45 pigeons.

The video, posted to social media, shows a man in a Cavanagh backyard looking around a large enclosure and carrying a medium-sized cage. He appears to enter the enclosure and leaves about a minute later, the cage full of white pigeons.

EPS said the video is from the complainant’s live camera and that the alleged pigeon theft happened on Oct. 18 at around 9:30 p.m.

“The birds are reportedly competition pigeons worth about $13,500, and their owner is hoping to get them back,” EPS said in a Tweet.

EPS is asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to reach out to EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crimestoppers.