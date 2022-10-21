Menu

Crime

Police investigating theft of 45 competition pigeons from south Edmonton backyard

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 21, 2022 6:05 pm
Click to play video: '$13.5K worth of competition pigeons stolen from Edmonton yard'
$13.5K worth of competition pigeons stolen from Edmonton yard
Video from the Edmonton Police Service of a suspect stealing 45 competition pigeons worth about $13,500 from a backyard on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Edmonton police are looking for tips after a man was caught on security footage stealing 45 pigeons.

The video, posted to social media, shows a man in a Cavanagh backyard looking around a large enclosure and carrying a medium-sized cage. He appears to enter the enclosure and leaves about a minute later, the cage full of white pigeons.

Read more: Dog reunited with Edmonton family after truck stolen with animal inside

EPS said the video is from the complainant’s live camera and that the alleged pigeon theft happened on Oct. 18 at around 9:30 p.m.

“The birds are reportedly competition pigeons worth about $13,500, and their owner is hoping to get them back,” EPS said in a Tweet.

EPS is asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video to reach out to EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crimestoppers.

Read more: Puppy stolen during north Edmonton break-in: police

