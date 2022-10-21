Menu

Crime

Regina police investigating to identify a man found dead in Wascana Lake

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 12:47 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Wascana Lake near Willow Island and police are working on identifying the person. File/Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, began an investigation after the discovery of a deceased person Thursday afternoon in the waters of Wascana Lake near Willow Island.

Police were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 20, stated RPS in a release.

“Regina Fire and Protective Services assisted in recovering the deceased individual. Both police and coroner attended the scene and are working to determine the nature of this death.”

Police said the identity of the deceased, an adult male, remains unknown at this time.

Authorities are asking if anyone has any information that could assist police in this investigation, please contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Video appears to show cry for help from man later found dead in Wascana Lake in Regina
