Regina police investigating to identify a man found dead in Wascana Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS), along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, began an investigation after the discovery of a deceased person Thursday afternoon in the waters of Wascana Lake near Willow Island.

Police were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 20, stated RPS in a release.

“Regina Fire and Protective Services assisted in recovering the deceased individual. Both police and coroner attended the scene and are working to determine the nature of this death.”

Read more: Regina man arrested after vehicle crashes into police car

Police said the identity of the deceased, an adult male, remains unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities are asking if anyone has any information that could assist police in this investigation, please contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).