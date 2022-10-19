2 youth charged following break and enter, damage to Regina businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) stated two youth are facing charges following multiple instances of vandalism, a break and enter and a theft.

Police were called to the Grasslands area of South Regina at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2022, for a report of windows being smashed.

“When officers arrived, they found damage to two businesses in the area as well as shattered glass at a nearby bus stop,” stated RPS. “A short search of the area turned up three male suspects and stolen property.”

Police stated as a result of this investigation, two of the youths were taken into custody and were each charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

RPS stated the third person is under the age of 12 and, as a result, was not charged. The names of the accused cannot be made public in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused will appear on these charges in Regina Provincial Youth Court on Dec. 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.