Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 youth charged following break and enter, damage to Regina businesses

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 6:45 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Two youth face break and enter charges following a report of windows being smashed in the Grasslands area in south Regina early this morning. File/Getty

Regina Police Service (RPS) stated two youth are facing charges following multiple instances of vandalism, a break and enter and a theft.

Police were called to the Grasslands area of South Regina at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2022, for a report of windows being smashed.

Read more: Regina man arrested after vehicle crashes into police car

“When officers arrived, they found damage to two businesses in the area as well as shattered glass at a nearby bus stop,” stated RPS. “A short search of the area turned up three male suspects and stolen property.”

Police stated as a result of this investigation, two of the youths were taken into custody and were each charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man charged with assault after police find victim with stab wounds

RPS stated the third person is under the age of 12 and, as a result, was not charged. The names of the accused cannot be made public in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused will appear on these charges in Regina Provincial Youth Court on Dec. 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Regina residents waiting for harm reduction issues to be addressed by the city and police'
Regina residents waiting for harm reduction issues to be addressed by the city and police
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceBreak And EnterVandalismRegina Break and EnterYouth Charge
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers