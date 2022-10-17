Menu

Crime

Regina man arrested after vehicle crashes into police car

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 1:29 pm
regina police service vehicle
A Regina man was arrested after a vehicle crashed into the back of a police car Saturday morning. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service arrested a 22-year-old man early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a police car from behind.

Officers said they observed a vehicle behind them driving erratically and without headlights near Dewdney Avenue around 1:45 a.m. and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Read more: Regina man charged with assault after police find victim with stab wounds

The vehicle struck the police car, and officers went to assess the occupants, who were not injured.

The driver was transported to a cell where breath samples were taken, and it was determined the Regina man had blood alcohol levels higher than 0.08 per cent.

Coledan Trey Bagwell was charged with impaired driving and exceeding 0.08.

Bagwell was released with a provincial court date set for November 2.

