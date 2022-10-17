Regina man arrested after vehicle crashes into police car

See more sharing options

The Regina Police Service arrested a 22-year-old man early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a police car from behind.

Officers said they observed a vehicle behind them driving erratically and without headlights near Dewdney Avenue around 1:45 a.m. and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle struck the police car, and officers went to assess the occupants, who were not injured.

The driver was transported to a cell where breath samples were taken, and it was determined the Regina man had blood alcohol levels higher than 0.08 per cent.

Coledan Trey Bagwell was charged with impaired driving and exceeding 0.08.

Bagwell was released with a provincial court date set for November 2.