Crime

Regina man charged with assault after police find victim with stab wounds

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 5:29 pm
Regina Police Service
Regina police made an arrest Thursday after finding a man with multiple stab wounds. File / Global News

A man in Regina was charged with assault with a weapon after police found a victim with multiple stab wounds on Thursday.

The Regina Police Service said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Pasqua Street around 9:15 a.m. for a report of an injured man.

EMS transported the man to the hospital where he was treated.

Police were led to a residence on the 800 block of Princess Street where they determined the stabbing happened, and identified a suspect through further investigation.

Twenty-three-year-old Chandler Benjoe-Moise was charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released with conditions, and makes his first appearance in court on Nov. 30.

