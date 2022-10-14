Regina man charged with assault after police find victim with stab wounds

A man in Regina was charged with assault with a weapon after police found a victim with multiple stab wounds on Thursday.
The Regina Police Service said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Pasqua Street around 9:15 a.m. for a report of an injured man.
EMS transported the man to the hospital where he was treated.
Police were led to a residence on the 800 block of Princess Street where they determined the stabbing happened, and identified a suspect through further investigation.
Twenty-three-year-old Chandler Benjoe-Moise was charged with assault with a weapon.
He was released with conditions, and makes his first appearance in court on Nov. 30.
