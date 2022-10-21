Moncton woman gets 8 years in prison for drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Moncton has been sentenced to eight years in prison after two drug trafficking investigations, one of which the RCMP believes to be “the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the province’s history” last January.

On May 16, 2020, a then-23-year-old woman was arrested as part of an investigation led by the Codiac RCMP crime reduction unit after officers seized drugs, prohibited weapons and drug trafficking paraphenalia. The woman was released on conditions at the time.

Then on Jan. 5 of this year, the woman was arrested in Moncton in connection with another drug trafficking investigation.

“At the time, police seized nearly 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (approximately 44 pounds) as well as prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia when executing search warrants in the Moncton and Pine Glen areas as part of the investigation,” police said in a release.

In June, Courtney Kenny, 25, pleaded guilty to the following charges, according to the RCMP:

Two counts of possession of methamphetamine;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;

One count of possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000;

One count of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Kenny was sentenced to eight years in prison and will be prohibited from possessing weapons for life.

Police said two other people were also arrested after the investigation in January. A 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty in June to possession of crystal methamphetamine and received a six-month conditional sentence.

The other, a 37-year-old man, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and released on conditions. His matter is still before the courts.