Crime

N.B. RCMP make what’s believed to be largest crystal meth seizure in province’s history

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 5:07 pm
A supplied photo of some of the drugs and money seized as part of the RCMP investigation in New Brunswick. View image in full screen
A supplied photo of some of the drugs and money seized as part of the RCMP investigation in New Brunswick. Provided/RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP say they believe they’ve made the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the province’s history.

On Wednesday, police executed three search warrants in Moncton and the Pine Glen area and seized close to 20 kilograms — or 44 pounds — of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Read more: Emergence of crystal meth use in N.B. ‘very concerning,’ says Ensemble Greater Moncton

As well, they seized hydromorphone pills, other various pills, a significant amount of Canadian currency, two prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

“This is a significant quantity of harmful drugs that are now off the streets and out of the hands of vulnerable New Brunswickers,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston of the provincial crime reduction unit said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Moncton sees an increase in crystal meth users' Moncton sees an increase in crystal meth users
Moncton sees an increase in crystal meth users – Jan 30, 2020

Police said their investigation began back in November 2021 and included police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Fredericton Police Force, members of the Codiac crime reduction unit, Codiac Regional Police and RCMP police dog services.

Three people from Moncton were arrested on Wednesday.

Read more: ‘It’s an absolute nightmare,’ Moncton shelter executive director says of growing crystal meth problem

Courtney Kenny, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

A 41-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were later released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

