N.B. RCMP make what’s believed to be largest crystal meth seizure in province’s history

The New Brunswick RCMP say they believe they’ve made the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the province’s history.

On Wednesday, police executed three search warrants in Moncton and the Pine Glen area and seized close to 20 kilograms — or 44 pounds — of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

As well, they seized hydromorphone pills, other various pills, a significant amount of Canadian currency, two prohibited weapons and drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

“This is a significant quantity of harmful drugs that are now off the streets and out of the hands of vulnerable New Brunswickers,” Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston of the provincial crime reduction unit said in a news release.

Police said their investigation began back in November 2021 and included police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Fredericton Police Force, members of the Codiac crime reduction unit, Codiac Regional Police and RCMP police dog services.

Three people from Moncton were arrested on Wednesday.

Courtney Kenny, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

A 41-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were later released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 22.