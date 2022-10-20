City crews to paint bus-only lanes on Hamilton’s King Street this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Crews will start painting new bus-only sections on King Street this weekend resulting in lane restrictions and likely traffic delays on the Hamilton roadway, according to the city.

The 800-metre-long lanes, which will run along the north side of King Street between Queen Street and Dundurn Street, will be marked with red paint and take three days to complete, weather permitting.

The road changes are part of a larger scope of initiatives along Main and King Streets in hope of strengthening the city’s road safety approach, which has been setback by several pedestrian fatalities since the beginning of 2022.

In July the city put into motion enhancements to create as much separation between vehicles and pedestrians as possible, including parking modifications, changes to traffic signals, and lane reconfigurations.

It was part of a reimagining of the Complete Streets Design Manual, a template that governs how streets are designed in Hamilton with needs of road users of all ages that walk, cycle, take transit, drive, or deliver goods.

Ideally, the changes will honour fundamental obligations the city has towards its Vision Zero program which appears to be far from the city’s pledge for zero injuries and zero deaths.

The bus-only lane, in theory, allows city buses to safely pull over to pick up passengers and serve as a protecting buffer between pedestrians using the sidewalk and live vehicle traffic.

Vehicles will only be permitted in the lanes when making a right-hand turn onto the north lanes of Strathcona Avenue, Locke, Pearl and Ray Streets.

Next Thursday, crews are expected to start the final round of line painting on King, reducing the number of travel lanes from five to four, between Locke Street and Dundurn Street.

Fatalities connected to the city’s roads have been up over the past two years checking in at 16 in 2021, three more from 2020 and two more than 2019.

There were 9 pedestrian fatalities in 2021, the highest number between 2017 and 2021.

So far in 2022 the city has recorded 18 traffic-related fatalities.