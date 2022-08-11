Hamilton councillors approve various road safety initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

Automated speed enforcement cameras are coming to Hamilton’s busiest lower city streets.

The public works committee on Wednesday approved plans for two cameras, which will rotate throughout four locations on Main and King Streets.

The cameras will monitor Main Street from Dundurn Street to Queen Street and from Gage Avenue to King Street, and King Street from Gage Avenue to Lottridge Street and Locke Street to Dundurn Street.

“The locations are strategic. This has been well thought out and it certainly answers some public safety concerns,” said Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr.

The cameras are the latest initiative along Main and King streets, which have been plagued with several pedestrian fatalities since the beginning of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Councillors also recently voted to reduce the number of live traffic lanes from five to four on Main Street.

The cameras were one of several road safety initiatives dealt with by the committee on Wednesday.

A motion presented by Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann asks staff to investigate a lowering of the speed limit to 30 km/h, and other safety improvements, on Wentworth Street North in the vicinity of Cathy Wever Elementary School.

Nann notes that a child was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured at that location on June 17.

“I have to make this happen for our residents,” said Nann, “to ensure that they feel safer, making sure that their children can feel much more comfortable walking to school.”

A series of motions requesting the installation of speed cushions as a traffic calming measure was also supported by committee members affecting various residential streets in Wards 1, 2, 6 and 7.