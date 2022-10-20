Menu

Fire

1 person in hospital after Discovery Ridge fiery explosion: CFD

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 3:20 pm
Calgary firefighters were called to the 0 to 100 block of Discovery Ridge Park for reports of a fiery explosion just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters were called to the 0 to 100 block of Discovery Ridge Park for reports of a fiery explosion just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Courtesy: Nick Boykiw

A fire in the Discovery Ridge neighbourhood Thursday morning landed one person in hospital with serious injuries.

Calgary firefighters were called to the 0 to 100 block of Discovery Ridge Park just before 9 a.m.

The Calgary Fire Department said the fire appeared to have been sparked outside, behind a home in the southwest community.

“There was a report of a propane tank that exploded. Typically the most common cause of accidental outdoor fires is improper disposal of smoking materials,”
CFD spokesperson Carol Henke told 770 CHQR.

Read more: 1 dead after Calgary fire called to Thursday morning Bowness blaze

“Could be a barbecue that was left on, but the fire is under investigation and we don’t want to make any assumptions at this point.”

The fire department said the injured man was taken to hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

Calgary firefighters were called to the 0 to 100 block of Discovery Ridge Park for reports of a fiery explosion just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Damage to the back side of the home is extensive and fire investigators will be on scene throughout the afternoon to determine the cause.

with files from Brenda Neufeld, 770 CHQR

