Calgary fire quick to douse Thursday morning Bowness blaze

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary Fire Department crews were quick to act after a fire broke out at a duplex in the northwest community of Bowness.

Calgary police tell Global News a call came in around 5:07 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a basement at 4304 73 St. NW.

People from the home along with others who lived adjacent to the house were evacuated.

As of 5:30 a.m. firefighters had the fire under control. There were no reports of injuries

More to come…