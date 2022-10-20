Menu

Fire

Calgary fire quick to douse Thursday morning Bowness blaze

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 8:44 am
File: The Calgary Fire Department shoulder crest. View image in full screen
File: The Calgary Fire Department shoulder crest. Jessika Guse, Global News

Calgary Fire Department crews were quick to act after a fire broke out at a duplex in the northwest community of Bowness.

Calgary police tell Global News a call came in around 5:07 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a basement at 4304 73 St. NW.

Trending Now

People from the home along with others who lived adjacent to the house were evacuated.

Read more: 15 evacuated, 3 homes destroyed after fire rips through new NE Calgary neighbourhood

As of 5:30 a.m. firefighters had the fire under control. There were no reports of injuries

More to come…

