Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate robbery, firearm discharge following theft near Pierceland

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 6:52 pm
Police are searching for any information from the public regarding unknown individuals who stole a truck fired shots at witnesses who followed the truck.
Police are searching for any information from the public regarding unknown individuals who stole a truck fired shots at witnesses who followed the truck. File / Global News

Police are searching for any information from the public regarding a report of a robbery and firearms discharge.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Pierceland RCMP received report earlier that evening of unknown individuals who approached a rural property east of Pierceland.

The two people then stole a black Dodge 3500 dually with an attached empty livestock trailer.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

“Two individuals witnessed the theft and followed the truck, which was travelling westbound on Highway #55,” stated police in a release.

“Occupants of the stolen truck then discharged a firearm at the witnesses, striking their vehicle. One of the occupants received non-life-threatening injuries that required treatment at hospital.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed the truck and trailer have been recovered in Alberta and are now asking that members of public report all information about these incidents and those responsible. No charges have been laid in relation to this incident.

Read more: Drug trafficking charges laid after vehicle gets stuck in northern Saskatchewan

Police are asking if anyone has any information, please contact Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP'
Saskatchewan officer killed during traffic stop of stolen truck: RCMP
Saskatchewan NewsRobberyPublic Assistancerobbery investigationPierceland RCMPFirearm DischargePierceland
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers