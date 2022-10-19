Police investigate robbery, firearm discharge following theft near Pierceland

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for any information from the public regarding a report of a robbery and firearms discharge.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Pierceland RCMP received report earlier that evening of unknown individuals who approached a rural property east of Pierceland.

The two people then stole a black Dodge 3500 dually with an attached empty livestock trailer.

“Two individuals witnessed the theft and followed the truck, which was travelling westbound on Highway #55,” stated police in a release.

“Occupants of the stolen truck then discharged a firearm at the witnesses, striking their vehicle. One of the occupants received non-life-threatening injuries that required treatment at hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police confirmed the truck and trailer have been recovered in Alberta and are now asking that members of public report all information about these incidents and those responsible. No charges have been laid in relation to this incident.

Read more: Drug trafficking charges laid after vehicle gets stuck in northern Saskatchewan

Police are asking if anyone has any information, please contact Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.