New inclusive playground opens in Halifax’s north end

Although it’s been available to the public for some time now, the Jumpstart Inclusive Playground celebrated the grand opening on Wednesday.

The 11,000 square-foot play area was created for children of all abilities to enjoy in a partnership between HRM and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

It’s part of the company’s commitment to build an accessible park in each of Canada’s provinces and territories by 2022. Halifax marks Nova Scotia as the last province in that commitment.

“We’ve got pieces of equipment that are transfer free and barrier free to get on and play. And just lots of different high value, high energy exciting play features for kids to enjoy,” says Lindsay Joseph with Jumpstart Charities.

The $1 million addition to Dixon Park is universally accessible and has double wide ramps, static free slides and braille lettering charts.

Paralympian and Jumpstart Ambassador, Dominic Cozzolino, says he wishes he had something similar in his community when he was a child.

“To give all kids the opportunity to play and learn and grow together side by side regardless of their ability is so amazing,” he says.

District 8 councillor, Lindell Smith says although there has been mixed review from community members, he believes it to be a great addition to the neighbourhood he grew up in.

“I just feel like it comes full circle in helping kids understand other aspects of life for other young kids,” Smith told reporters at the grand opening celebration.

“Seeing how they play, making sure that other kids who may not be able to run up the slide or up the stairs and may need a ramp is important, so to include that in their play infrastructure also gives them the sense of, ‘oh I need to include other kids when we’re doing things.'”

Joseph says the feedback she’s received so far from other communities that are home to one of the elaborate play areas is that they are, in a sense, “a community hub.”

“Physiotherapists and occupational therapists, recreational therapists will use this site for therapeutic work. You’ve got schools and recreation centers that use this space for programming and activities, gym class and physical literacy opportunities,” she says.

“And then, you’ve got families that just come here to play.”