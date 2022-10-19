Calgary police warn public of high-risk offender with history of targeting minors

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said a 66-year-old man who’s been charged in the past for sexual interference with a minor was released back into the city Wednesday.

Police said in a news release, due to the interest of public safety, the Calgary Police Service are warning the public about the release of high-risk offender, Brian Keith Davey who recently served a two-year sentence for invitation to sexual touching of a minor.

Police said the man has three previous convictions each for sexual interference of a minor and invitation to sexual touching that have resulted in custodial sentences. He also has previous convictions for committing gross indecency and indecent acts.

“The majority of his crimes have occurred in the Calgary area and targeted children,” the news release said.

Davey has a three-year probation order and the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program said they would be closely monitoring him.

The man is described as five-foot-nine-inches tall, 260 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

The Calgary Police Service said members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.

The Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program (HROP) monitors offenders who have been released by the courts to the Calgary community and who have been determined to have a high-risk to reoffend. With law enforcement partners, officers in HROP assess an offender’s risk factors and use a number of tactics to ensure they are abiding by court-imposed conditions to manage their risk to the community.