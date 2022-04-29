Calgary police warn public of high-risk offender

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are warning the public after a high-risk offender was released last week.

Cyrus Douglas Apetagon, 39, was released in the Calgary area after serving a 24-month sentence for trespassing at night and breaching court orders.

Police say previous convictions include breaking and entering to commit sexual assault, accessing child pornography, sexual assault, aggravated assault and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Apetagon also has a history of sexually assaulting underage males and females who are both known and unknown to him, police said.

He is being closely monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program, according to a police statement on Friday. He is described as five feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Apetagon,” the statement read.

Police say members of the public should take suitable precautionary measures and must not engage in vigilante action.