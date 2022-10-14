High-risk offender arrested after break-in and sexual assault in Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

A high-risk offender is in the custody of Calgary police following an alleged break-in and sexual assault.

At around 7 a.m. on Sept. 29, police received reports of a man forcing his way into a Forest Heights home, sexually assaulting the resident while brandishing a weapon and then fleeing.

That same day at around 8:45 p.m., Paul Algino Barrett, 23, was arrested for breaching his court-ordered curfew.

The break-in incident came days after Barrett was released into the community on Sept. 21 following a two-year sentence for break and enter with intent. Barrett’s release included a three-year probation with conditions.

Following what police described as “an extensive investigation” led by the CPS sexual assault unit, Barrett was charged with break and enter to commit sexual assault with a weapon and break and enter to commit theft from the Sept. 29 incident.

He remains in police custody and is due to appear in court on Oct. 20.

“Violent and traumatizing crimes like this one have no place in Calgary communities. Our focus was to work swiftly to identify the person responsible and to ensure the victim was properly supported during this difficult time,” Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.