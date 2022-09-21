High-risk offender released in Calgary: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says a high-risk offender is being released into the community on Wednesday.

Paul Algino Barrett, 23, was released after serving a two-year sentence for break and enter with intent.

According to Wednesday’s news release, Barrett has two previous convictions for break and enter with intent which were believed to be sexually motivated and random in nature.

Police said Barrett also has other convictions, including weapons offences and breaches of court orders. All crimes occurred in the Calgary area, CPS said.

Barrett is subject to a three-year probation order and will be closely monitored by the CPS high-risk offender program.

Police described Barrett as approximately six feet one inch tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Barrett,” police said in the news release.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.”

The CPS’ high-risk offender program is designed to monitor offenders who have been released by the courts into Calgary and have been determined to have a high-risk of reoffending, according to police. Officers use a “number of tactics” to ensure offenders are abiding to court-imposed conditions and to assess an offender’s risk factors.