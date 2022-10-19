Suspect arrested in brazen kidnapping, camper theft: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted for his alleged role in stealing a camper, and kidnapping a man sleeping in the vehicle at the time, has been arrested, police say.

On Oct. 1, police have previously said, two men traveling in a truck-camper stopped for the night on PR 227, off Highway 16, in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

While one man was asleep in the truck and the other in the camper, police have said three people opened the door around 4:30 a.m. and forced the man out of the truck, assaulting him and threatening him with a gun.

The suspects then took off with the truck and camper — with the other man still inside — running over the first victim as they fled.

Police said they were able to track down the truck and camper a short time later, near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 50.

The victim, a 69-year-old man from India, was safe inside the camper. The other man, 33, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Last week, police asked for the public helps tracking down 29-year-old Jesse Myles St. Paul, a suspect wanted on a warrant in connection to the case.

On Wednesday Portage la Prairie RCMP said St. Paul has since been arrested and is facing four charges including robbery with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they are working to identify the other suspects involved.

— With files from Sam Thompson