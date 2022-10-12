Portage la Prairie, Man. RCMP name suspect in camper theft case

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., are looking for a suspect in a robbery and kidnapping case involving a stolen camper taken while someone was still inside.

On Oct. 1, two men were travelling when they stopped on PR 227, off Highway 16. One man fell asleep in the truck, while the other was in the camper.

At around 4:30 a.m., three people forced the man out of the truck at gunpoint and took off with the victim inside.

RCMP say Jesse Myles St. Paul is wanted in connection with the case.

He’s described as six feet tall and 180 lbs. He’s 29 years old, has black hair and brown eyes, and is often seen in Portage la Prairie and Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Officers say he’s known to be violent and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.