Repeat Vancouver offender back in custody just hours after being released

A repeat Vancouver offender is now back in police custody after being arrested just hours after his release.

Mohammed Majidpour, 35, was released on Sunday. Two Vancouver police officers were patrolling in East Vancouver around 3 p.m. the same day, police said, when they spotted the man walking near Main and Hastings streets.

The officers were familiar with the man because they’d arrested him the day prior for a different offence, police said in a release.

They followed the man into the downtown core, where he entered a retail store, allegedly stole $330 worth of leggings, and was promptly re-arrested, police confirmed. At the time of his arrest, the suspect had been out of custody for two hours and 18 minutes.

Majidpour has been charged with theft under $5,000 and remains in custody.

His next court appearance is Oct. 27.

On Oct. 11, Majidpour was also granted bail after spending the previous long weekend in jail.

He was accused of striking a 19-year-old Asian woman over the head with a pole on Sept. 27 around Dunsmuir and Cambie streets. He also allegedly used a racial slur and fled while continuing to make offensive comments.

The allegations against Majidpour are the latest in a string of run-ins with the law over the last seven years.

Last year, he was accused of stalking Vancouver woman Jamie Coutts through the Chinatown area. In that incident, Coutts recorded video of a man following her through the area for more than half an hour before she found safety with a group of people in a skateboard park.

In September 2021, a charge of criminal harassment against him in the case was stayed.

As that harassment charge was stayed, Majidpour pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats and break and enter over unrelated incidents in Vancouver and Richmond.

He was sentenced to a single day in jail, along with a year’s probation. At the time, the court heard he was addicted to heroin and in need of treatment.

Court records show Majidpour has more than 30 convictions dating back to August 2015, including on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

-with files from Kristen Robinson, Simon Little, Elizabeth McSheffrey and Grace Ke