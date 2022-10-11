Repeat offender and suspect in random attack on Vancouver woman granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a disturbing and possibly racially-motivated attack on a woman in downtown Vancouver has been granted bail and released on conditions.

Mohammed Majidpour spent the long weekend in jail and appeared in Downtown Community Court on Friday and Tuesday.

He appeared both for a failure to report and a charge of assault with a weapon.

Majidpour, 35, is accused of striking a 19-year-old Asian woman over the head with a pole on Sept. 27 around Dunsmuir and Cambie streets. He also allegedly used a racial slur and fled while continuing to make offensive comments.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Majidpour’s bail conditions include no contact with the victim, a ban on possessing any weapons, and a requirement to report to a bail supervisor as well as a number of downtown support workers.

The allegations against Majidpour are the latest in a string of run-ins with the law over the last seven years.

Last year, he was accused of stalking Vancouver woman Jamie Coutts through the Chinatown area. In that incident, Coutts recorded video of a man following her through the area for more than half an hour, before she found safety with a group of people in a skateboard park.

In September 2021, a charge of criminal harassment against him in the case was stayed.

As that harassment charge was stayed, Majidpour pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, mischief, uttering threats and break and enter over unrelated incidents in Vancouver and Richmond.

He was sentenced to a single day in jail, along with a year’s probation. At the time, the court heard he was addicted to heroin and in need of treatment.

Court records show Majidpour has more than 30 convictions dating back to August 2015, including on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

His next court appearance in connection with the Sept. 27 incident is scheduled for Nov. 15.

– With files from Grace Ke, Simon Little and Kristen Robinson