Variety Week 2022: B.C. families connect at playdates

This year marks the seventh year of Variety Week on Global BC.

In a new segment this year, families of children with special needs discuss how their child fits into the education system thanks to grants for autism assessments and mobility aids, in this Variety BC playdate.

How to donate

Donations can be made online or by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022