Canada

Variety Week 2022: B.C. families connect at playdates

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 4:06 pm
Variety playdate day one View image in full screen
Families who have been helped by Variety - The Children's Charity gather at a playdate to share stories and offer support. Global News

This year marks the seventh year of Variety Week on Global BC.

In a new segment this year, families of children with special needs discuss how their child fits into the education system thanks to grants for autism assessments and mobility aids, in this Variety BC playdate.

Read more: Variety Week 2022 showcases how to help children across B.C.

How to donate

Trending Now

Donations can be made online or by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Click to play video: 'Variety Week: B.C. families connect at playdate'
Variety Week: B.C. families connect at playdate
