Variety Week 2022 showcases how to help children across B.C.

Variety, the Children’s Charity, is kicking off another Variety Week, taking place from Oct. 17 to 21.

Throughout the week, Global BC will be showcasing the work that Variety does to help children with special needs and their families across the various communities in B.C. Global News viewers will learn stories of children who Variety has supported while getting to see firsthand how their lives have been impacted because of Variety’s help.

“With the rising costs of everyday items including food, gas and housing, families are really feeling the pinch right now,” said Josh Pasnak, Interim CEO, Variety BC. “But as history has shown, it’s during the tough times that British Columbians come together which is why we’re confident that with their generous support along with that of our matching sponsors, we’ll be able to help even more kids across the province.”

How to donate

Donations can be made online or by calling toll-free at 310-KIDS as well as by texting “KIDS” to 45678 to make an automatic $20 contribution.

Story continues below advertisement

2:31 Variety Week: B.C. families connect at playdate

“I continue to be amazed at the resilience of the incredible children and families whose stories we share during Variety Week and equally humbled at how Global BC viewers step up each time to give generously,” said Bhupinder Hundal, Global BC news director & station manager. “The support goes a long way in helping some of the province’s most vulnerable.”

Viewers will see how Variety has expanded their funding to now include psycho-educational assessments making them the only charity to fund private assessments since they began funding autism assessments last year. Also featured will be the launch of the Variety Schools Program highlighting one elementary school that is already participating in the groundbreaking initiative.

Last year’s Variety Week raised $2,148,793.