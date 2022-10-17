Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after man shot, another beaten in Winnipeg robbery: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 2:03 pm
A man and woman have been charged after police say one man was shot and another was beaten during a robbery at a home on Main Street early Saturday. View image in full screen
A man and woman have been charged after police say one man was shot and another was beaten during a robbery at a home on Main Street early Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A man was shot and another was beaten in a violent robbery at a home on Main Street over the weekend, police say.

Police were called to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of Main Street around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Winnipeg woman’s life hangs in the balance after car crash

A 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition with a gunshot wound to the upper body, where he was later upgraded to stable condition, police said Monday.

They say 42-year-old man also found in the home with upper-body injuries did not require medical attention.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street'
Winnipeg man stabbed in violent robbery attempt on Arlington Street

Police say the second victim had been beaten with what they describe as “solid objects.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the two men were attacked by two people during a robbery. They say the victims knew their attackers.

A man was arrested near the home Saturday, police say, and a woman was arrested at a home on Princess Avenue on Sunday.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek SUV that killed woman in St. James hit-and-run

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges including two counts of armed robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Both remain in police custody.

Story continues below advertisement

 

ShootingWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg crimeMain StreetWinnipeg shootingWinnipeg robbery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers