Charges laid after man shot, another beaten in Winnipeg robbery: police

A man was shot and another was beaten in a violent robbery at a home on Main Street over the weekend, police say.

Police were called to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of Main Street around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 31-year-old man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition with a gunshot wound to the upper body, where he was later upgraded to stable condition, police said Monday.

They say 42-year-old man also found in the home with upper-body injuries did not require medical attention.

Police say the second victim had been beaten with what they describe as “solid objects.”

Investigators say the two men were attacked by two people during a robbery. They say the victims knew their attackers.

A man was arrested near the home Saturday, police say, and a woman was arrested at a home on Princess Avenue on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of forcible confinement.

A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg is facing a number of charges including two counts of armed robbery using a firearm, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Both remain in police custody.

A 28-yr-old male and 38-yr-old female are facing numerous robbery and firearms charges after an incident in the 700 block of Main St. A 31-yr-old victim who suffered a gunshot wound remains in hospital in stable condition. https://t.co/IIZ1ZRjv76 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 17, 2022