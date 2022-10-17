Winnipeg police seek SUV that killed woman in St. James hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Berry Street Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 24, lying in the road with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries, and has been identified as Shannon Joan Marie Romaniuk.

Police said the woman was crossing Portage Avenue when she was hit by a silver/grey late-model SUV, which then fled the scene.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the vehicle or the incident is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

