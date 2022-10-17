Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police seek SUV that killed woman in St. James hit-and-run

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 11:33 am
The scene of a hit and run that killed a Winnipeg woman. View image in full screen
The scene of a hit and run that killed a Winnipeg woman. Global News

A Winnipeg woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Portage Avenue and Berry Street Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m., where they found the victim, 24, lying in the road with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries, and has been identified as Shannon Joan Marie Romaniuk.

Read more: Winnipeg woman’s life hangs in the balance after car crash

Police said the woman was crossing Portage Avenue when she was hit by a silver/grey late-model SUV, which then fled the scene.

Trending Now

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the vehicle or the incident is asked to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run'
Winnipeg cops ID, charge driver in fatal Transcona hit and run

 

Winnipeg policeHit and RunWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegwoman killedWinnipeg collisionvehicle-pedestrian crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers