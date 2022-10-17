Menu

Crime

Kingston police seek suspect in sexual assault reported near Lafleur Park

By John Lawless Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 10:37 am
Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in broad daylight on Sept. 28. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in broad daylight on Sept. 28. Global News

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a sexual assault that was reported last month.

On Sept. 28 at about 2:30 p.m., police say a teenage girl was standing at a bus stop across from Lafleur Park on Bath Road, waiting to cross the road.

“While waiting to cross the road, the victim had a brief encounter with an unknown suspect, during which the victim was inappropriately touched by the suspect,” says Kingston Police in a press release.

“The victim and the suspect both left the area in different directions.”

The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old, about five feet 10 inches tall, and heavy set. He is also described as partially balding with some gray hair. Police say the man was walking a small black and white dog at the time.

Police are looking for witnesses to the assault, or for anyone who may have seen the suspect. They are also asking any drivers with dashcams who may have been in the area at the time to review their footage.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Brian Hanwell at 613-549-4660 ext. 6337 or bhanwell@kingstonpolice.ca.

Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Kingston Police’s general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and requesting to remain anonymous.

