Kingston, Ont. man facing more than a dozen charges in child luring investigation

OPP and Kingston police have laid 19 new charges against a Kingston man as a result of an ongoing child luring investigation.

Police say Project Shamrock began in January when they were alerted to a man luring women and girls through social media platforms for the purpose of exploitation.

The investigation was conducted by the provincial human trafficking intelligence-led joint forces strategy (IJFS) from the OPP anti-human trafficking unit, Kingston police, the Ottawa Police Service, the Peterborough Police Service and OPP digital forensics.

Police say there were initially 10 victims identified through a victim services agency, and they are now in a place of safety.

The accused was arrested on April 6 for those charges, but more victims have since come forward, and the list of charges grew longer.

Michael Mark Haaima, 38, of Kingston faces charges on 95 total offences:

sexual assault, Sec. 271(1) – 20 counts

unlawfully accessing child pornography, Sec. 163.1 (4.1) – seven counts

obtaining sexual services for consideration, Sec. 286.1 (1) – six counts

forcible confinement, Sec. 279 (2) – seven counts

assault, Sec. 266 – three counts

harassment by watching and besetting, Sec. 264 (2)(c)

overcoming resistance to offence/attempting to choke, Sec. 246 (a) – four counts

criminal harassment by communication, Sec. 264 (2)(b)

sexual assault with choking, Sec. 272 (1)(c.1) – five counts

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, Sec. 264.1 (1)(a) – four counts

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to an animal, Sec. 264.1 (1)(c)

compulsions to commit bestiality, Sec. 160 (2)

mischief under $5,000, Sec. 430 (4)

invitation to sexual touching, Sec. 152 – three counts

sexual interference, Sec. 151 – three counts

procuring a person under 18 years, Sec. 286.3 (2)

trafficking of a person under 18 years, Sec. 279.011 (1)

obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, Sec. 286.1 (2) – three counts

sexual assault with a weapon, Sec. 272 (1)(a)

sexual assault causing bodily harm, Sec. 272 (1)(c)

sexual assault causing bodily harm, Sec. 272 (2)(b) – two counts

luring for making child pornography Sec. 172.1 (1)(b) – two counts

aggravated sexual assault, Sec. 273 (2)(b) – two counts

making child pornography, Sec. 163.1 (2) – two counts

making available child pornography, Sec. 163.1(3)

possessing child pornography, Sec. 163.1 (4) – four counts

accessing child pornography, Sec. 423(1)(b)

extortion, Sec. 346 (1.1)(b)

assault with a weapon, Sec. 267 (a)

assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, Sec 267 (b)

assault with a weapon – choking, Sec. 267 (c)

voyeurism, Sec. 162 (1) – two counts

disobeying a lawful order (non-communication), Sec. 127

Haaima was held in custody. Police ask any other possible victims to come forward to investigators.

“The success of Project Shamrock is an important message that as a policing community, we continue to be committed to investigating and holding those who commit these predatory crimes accountable,” Kingston police Chief Antje McNeely said.

“We will work tirelessly to help reduce victimization and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I wish to thank our policing partners for their unwavering dedication and ongoing work in this important area.”