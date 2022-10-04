Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. police say man arrested on ‘hate motivated’ assault

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 9:34 am
Kingston police have arrested an 18-year-old man after what they say was an unprovoked hate-motivated attack. View image in full screen
Kingston police have arrested an 18-year-old man after what they say was an unprovoked hate-motivated attack. Global News

A Sept. 22 assault in Kingston, Ont., has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on assault charges.

Kingston police say the incident was hate-motivated.

According to police, the victim, also 18 years old, was subjected to an unprovoked, hate-motivated attack.

Read more: Williamsville, Ont. candidates meet for debate ahead of municipal election

Police say the accused made several hate-motivated remarks while assaulting the victim.

Trending Stories

The two men were not known to each other.

Police say the accused was arrested on Sept. 28, brought to Kingston police headquarters, and held for a bail hearing.

The man is charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Belleville, Ont. evacuated residents safe to return home after fire' Belleville, Ont. evacuated residents safe to return home after fire
Belleville, Ont. evacuated residents safe to return home after fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagKingston tagAssault tagKingston Police tagCharges tagHate Crime taghate assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers