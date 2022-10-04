Kingston, Ont. police say man arrested on ‘hate motivated’ assault

A Sept. 22 assault in Kingston, Ont., has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on assault charges.
Kingston police say the incident was hate-motivated.
According to police, the victim, also 18 years old, was subjected to an unprovoked, hate-motivated attack.
Read more: Williamsville, Ont. candidates meet for debate ahead of municipal election
Read More
Police say the accused made several hate-motivated remarks while assaulting the victim.
Trending Stories
The two men were not known to each other.
Police say the accused was arrested on Sept. 28, brought to Kingston police headquarters, and held for a bail hearing.
The man is charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.
Belleville, Ont. evacuated residents safe to return home after fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments