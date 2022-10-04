Kingston, Ont. police say man arrested on ‘hate motivated’ assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Sept. 22 assault in Kingston, Ont., has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on assault charges.

Kingston police say the incident was hate-motivated.

According to police, the victim, also 18 years old, was subjected to an unprovoked, hate-motivated attack.

Police say the accused made several hate-motivated remarks while assaulting the victim.

The two men were not known to each other.

Police say the accused was arrested on Sept. 28, brought to Kingston police headquarters, and held for a bail hearing.

The man is charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.

