Kingston, Ont. police ask for public’s help in sexual assault investigation

Police in Kingston say the return of students to the city has prompted a renewed effort to complete a sexual assault investigation.

The alleged incident took place in the early morning hours of July 1 at Brock Street and University Avenue when a woman said she was attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Only when she was able to scream did the suspect flee the scene.

Police say nearby bystanders arrived to help the woman but they have never been identified.

They’re hopeful the parties and be found to help with their investigation.

The man sought is described about six feet tall and around 30 years old and with dark hair. At the time of the attack, the suspect was believed to be wearing grey cargo pants, a light-coloured T-shirt, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Kingston Police.

