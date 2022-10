See more sharing options

Arkells will be taking the stage at the Capital Music Club at 244 1st Avenue North on Friday.

The Canadian band announced the Saskatoon venue on Monday, with tickets going on sale at 11 a.m.

They play three days in a row, with Winnipeg’s show scheduled for Thursday, and a gig set for Saturday in Grande Prairie as part of the Blink Once/Twice Tour.