Two large wildfires burning out of control in southern B.C. near Highway 3

BC Wildfire Service crew’s hands are full on Sunday, busy fighting a large wildfire burning in southern B.C.

The Heather Creek wildfire, burning in the southeast side of E.C. Manning Park adjacent to Highway 3, is around 14,970 hectares and is considered to be burning out of control by officials.

Seventeen firefighters are responding to the fire along with aerial support if needed, according to fire officials.

“There is aerial support in the area that ground crews could call in for help should they need it,” said Jade Richardson, a fire information officer.

Firefighters have prioritized protecting Highway 3 in the area.

The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to several lightning-caused fires in EC Manning Park and Skagit Park, including the Heather Creek wildfire (V11746) located on the southeast side of the park adjacent, to #BCHwy3. pic.twitter.com/YmSeTbj9Qx — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) October 16, 2022

The second major fire burning in the area is the McNaugh Creek wildfire, which is burning out of control in Skagit Park.

That wildfire is an estimated 297 hectares.

The BCWS Coastal Fire Centre said at this time the service is only monitoring the fire as it is burning in an extremely remote area.

No structures or infrastructure are being threatened in that fire.

Both fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning strikes, officials said.

The large wildfires burning out of control are expected to be highly visible within E.C. Manning Park, Skagit Park and from Highway 3, officials said.

The service also acknowledged that much of southern B.C. is experiencing smoky conditions from the wildfires in the province and Washington state.