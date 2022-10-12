Menu

Canada

Wildfire near West Kelowna estimated at 1.6 hectares, 19 firefighters on scene

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 2:08 pm
Smoke rises from the McDougall Creek wildfire, which is burning around five kilometres north of West Kelowna. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the McDougall Creek wildfire, which is burning around five kilometres north of West Kelowna. BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire burning in the Central Okanagan, just outside of West Kelowna city limits is estimated to be 1.6 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service says the McDougall Creek blaze, which started Tuesday, is suspected to have been started by lightning.

Read more: Wildfire season extends into fall as crews battle two fires in B.C.’s Southern Interior

The fire is located around five kilometres north of the city and was originally sized at 0.6 hectares.

Nineteen wildland firefighters are on scene, along with three helicopters that are bucketing water from nearby sources.

BCWS says the fire is in a remote location, and that no structures are being threatened. It also added that firefighters had to hike around 500 metres into the bush from the nearest road to access the fire.

“We’re continuing to work on the fire’s flanks where it’s safe to do so,” BC Wildfire said Wednesday morning.

The fire is deemed to be out of control, though an update is expected in the afternoon.

Okanagancentral okanaganWest KelownaBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceBC Interiorsouthern interiorbcwsMcDougall Creek fire
