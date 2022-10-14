Wildfire burning near Big White as dry conditions cause concern

Send this page to someone via email

“Very, very dry” conditions near Big White are contributing to concerns surrounding the West Kettle River wildfire.

It was sparked Friday and is burning around 12 km southwest of Big White, and 33 km southeast of Kelowna.

“We can see the smoke and the fire department here is well and truly on it and they’re dealing with BC Wildfire,” said Michael Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White resort, “and we’re just hoping that it gets under control very quickly. (It is) very, very dry in the bush.”

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to the West Kettle River wildfire (K52708) located approximately 12 km southwest of Big White, and 33 km southeast of #Kelowna. The wildfire is estimated to be 5.3 ha and burning Rank 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/LzsLeWvLCE — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) October 14, 2022

BC Wildfire said the blaze grew to an estimated 5.3 hectares and has Rank 1 and 2 conditions.

Rank 1 is a smouldering ground fire, while Rank 2 is a “low vigour” surface fire. Both are characterized as having a slow rate of speed.

There are 19 personnel responding with assistance from two helicopters.

This wildfire is highly visible from Highway 33 and surrounding areas. In a tweet on Friday, BC Wildfire said that helicopters are using Arlington Lakes for water delivery.