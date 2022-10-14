Menu

Fire

Wildfire burning near Big White as dry conditions cause concern

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 5:52 pm
FILE. Wildfire crews douse hotspots in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Regional Park. View image in full screen
FILE. Wildfire crews douse hotspots in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Regional Park. Metro Vancouver Regional District

“Very, very dry” conditions near Big White are contributing to concerns surrounding the West Kettle River wildfire.

It was sparked Friday and is burning around 12 km southwest of Big White, and 33 km southeast of Kelowna.

“We can see the smoke and the fire department here is well and truly on it and they’re dealing with BC Wildfire,” said Michael Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White resort, “and we’re just hoping that it gets under control very quickly. (It is) very, very dry in the bush.”

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire said the blaze grew to an estimated 5.3 hectares and has Rank 1 and 2 conditions.

Rank 1 is a smouldering ground fire, while Rank 2 is a “low vigour” surface fire. Both are characterized as having a slow rate of speed.

There are 19 personnel responding with assistance from two helicopters.

This wildfire is highly visible from Highway 33 and surrounding areas. In a tweet on Friday, BC Wildfire said that helicopters are using Arlington Lakes for water delivery.

