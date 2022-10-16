1 person taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Steeles Avenue East and Warden avenue area just before 12 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian and vehicle were involved.

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

