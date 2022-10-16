Menu

Traffic

1 person taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 2:37 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Steeles Avenue East and Warden avenue area just before 12 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian and vehicle were involved.

Read more: 4 people charged in connection with alleged moving scam: Toronto police

Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

