1 person taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a series of tweets Sunday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Steeles Avenue East and Warden avenue area just before 12 p.m.
Officers said a pedestrian and vehicle were involved.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.
