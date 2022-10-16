Police searching for 91-year-old man reported missing in Mississauga, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man reported missing in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said 91-year-old Isamu Maehara was last seen on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m., in the South Millway and The Collegeway area.

“He left his residence and it is believed he intended to take public transit to a location in Etobicoke,” police said in a news release.

Officers sad Maehara is five-feet-two-inches tall with a thin build. He has short, receded black and grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket over a black hoodie, khaki pants, black running shoes and a baseball hat. Police said he was carrying a grey and black backpack.

“Mr. Maehara is hard of hearing but is very familiar with public transit and quite mobile,” the release read.

Police said officers and Maehara’s family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.