Crime

Police searching for elopee reported missing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 9:46 am
Police are searching for 56-year-old David Uhlemann who was reported missing in Toronto.
Police are searching for 56-year-old David Uhlemann who was reported missing in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee reported missing in Toronto.

An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility and is absent without leave.

Police are searching for 56-year-old David Uhlemann, who was last seen on Saturday at around 4:15 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Shaw Street area.

Officers say Uhlemann is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has long, black and grey hair, brown eyes and a black beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and black shoes.

Officers said Uhlemann is currently under a Form 49 Warrant of Committal, which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when someone is found to be not criminally responsible for a charge in court.

The force said he was found not criminally responsible for an “index offence of robbery and aggravated assault.”

Officers said they are concerned for his safety.

“If located, do not approach, and call 9-1-1,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

