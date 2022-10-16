Menu

Crime

Man arrested after several people allegedly assaulted in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 9:34 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Friday at around 1:41 p.m., officers received a report that several people had been assaulted in the Finch Avenue East and Bridletown Circle area.

Officers said 23-year-old Rain Scott-Wright from Toronto was arrested.

Read more: Police investigating after assaults reported in Toronto

He has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

According to police, Scott-Wright was remanded into custody.

Police are also seeking to identify a female victim who officers have not been able to identify or locate.

Police said the woman is in her 20s, with long, black hair and glasses. She was seen wearing blue or black jeans and a long sleeve blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

